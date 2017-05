Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Tony Pirrone shares with us his personal story about when his life was saved and how he now volunteers to help save others.

We learn from Tony about hands-free CPR and about a special event happening in Virginia Beach celebrating our local volunteer lifesavers.

Rock the Squads!

Sunday May 7, 2017

Mount Trashmore Park, Virginia Beach

www.RocktheSquads.org.