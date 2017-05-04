Walk raises awareness for homeless women veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, VA Many women put their lives on the line in the military, only to find themselves homeless when they leave the service.

This Saturday, the Alpha Gamma Xi Sorority, Incorporated S.H.E.R.O. Initiative Program’s “Walk To Eradicate Women Veteran Homelessness” is hoping to help.

“I understand women out there that have no place to go or don’t know their resources and that’s why we’re here,” said veteran Rabbina Carter, who was on the brink of homelessness years ago. She created the S.H.E.R.O. Initiative to help raise awareness and funds for homeless female veterans.

“It helps women veterans that are homeless, displaced or need services,” said Carter on News 3 This Morning. “I help people with their resumes, their LinkedIn profiles, just all types of things to try to keep them on the right path, and if they’ve fallen off that path [we] get them back on it.”

The walk kicks off at 10 a.m. this Saturday, May 6 at Fort Eustis on Murphy Field. You can learn more and register for the walk.