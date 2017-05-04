Virginians rejoice! ABC stores are getting new products for summer

Virginia ABC stores are stocking up new items for summer.

In a release the company said customers have an extra reason to celebrate the summer because the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is adding 29 new products on its shelves.

The new products include six bourbons, four whiskeys, four scotches, six ready-to-drink cocktails, three tequilas, three vodkas, one cognac and two cordials.

Virginia ABC stores are also keeping it local by stocking some products made in the commonwealth.

The local items added to shelves are Kopper Kettle Bonded Virginia Whiskey, Dr. Stoner’s Smoky Herb Whiskey and Fresh Herb Vodka, McCauley’s Virginia Bourbon Whiskey and Scratch Corn Whiskey.

“Virginia ABC strives to provide a fresh mix of products across different brands, sizes and price points,” said Virginia ABC Chairman Jeffrey Painter. “We’re always looking at industry trends to select the best and most relevant selection of spirits, and we believe customers will be pleased with these new products. As always, we’re excited to offer so many great products made here in Virginia.”