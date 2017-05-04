× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds build today, soggy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A messy end to the work week… We will start today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s for most areas. Clouds will build in this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Winds will ramp up again today. Expect east winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon for locations near I-95 but most of us will stay dry.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with isolated showers possible and lows in the mid 60s. It will still be windy tonight with SE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph.

Friday will be a messy day with widespread clouds, rain, storms and wind. Rain will spread in early tomorrow morning, from west to east. Rain will be very heavy at times so watch out for localized flooding and ponding on the roads. Rain will continue through midday, tapering off during the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with the widespread heavy rain. Many locations could see over 2” of rainfall tomorrow. It will be very windy throughout the day with south winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday with scattered showers possible. Highs will reach the low 70s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be windy Saturday with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Winds will back down and more sunshine will mix in for Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s.

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms (90%), Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 4th

1958 F1 Tornado Worchester Co

1990 F3 Tornado: Amelia Co

1998 Severe Thunderstorm Central VA, East Central VA: Hail 0.75”-1.75″

