THE ORIGINALS new episode, Friday 5/5 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“High Water and a Devil’s Daughter” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CHARLES MICHAEL DAVIS MAKES HIS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT — When it’s discovered that The Hollow’s latest servant is on the loose, Freya (Riley Voelkel) places a protection spell on the compound, forcing Klaus (Joseph), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Hope (guest star Summer Fontana) to remain inside. Meanwhile, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) takes matters into his own hands when Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) is reluctant to perform a dangerous ritual needed to strengthen their defense against The Hollow. Finally, while Freya enacts a risky plan that brings her face to face with their latest threat, an unexpected twist leaves her life hanging in the balance. Charles Michael Davis also stars. Charles Michael Davis directed the episode written by Celeste Vasquez & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#407). Original airdate 5/5/2017.