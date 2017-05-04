Report: Redskins may not hire new general manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - At our WTKR/WGNT studios, our general managers office is located on the third floor of the building. Why is that relevant? Well, it relates to the Redskins.

We have a GM and he has an office. The Redskins don't and they might not any time soon.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, the 'Skins have submitted a proposal to the NFL to allow the franchise to merely reorganize its front office rather than hire a new general manager.

Washington fired general manager Scot McCloughan in March.

The team enjoyed marginal success in free agency (Terrelle Pryor, Brian Quick, Zach Brown, Stacy McGee), but - at least according to the experts - drafted exceptionally well last weekend without the guidance of a GM.

And the franchise didn't need one to lock-up lineman Morgan Moses, either. The UVA product signed a new five year deal last week, reportedly making him the second highest-paid right tackle in the league.

Not too shabby for a guy who's future was in doubt after a foot injury ended his rookie season (2014).

“I look back at the past three years and being here and just being blessed to play here – and I look back at three years ago where I was at the draft – to be here where I’m one of the first guys in my class to sign a big extension, it just shows you that if you stay blessed and you stay true to your process, anything can happen,” Moses said. “It’s a big deal for me to be here because I have so many things in the community that are working for me and for others here, so to be here and be hands-on with it, it’s going to allow me to do some great things.”