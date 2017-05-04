× Funeral held for Bertie corrections officer killed in line of duty

EDENTON, N.C. – Family and friends are gathering to remember Bertie Corrections Officer Meggan Callahan on Thursday.

An inmate is suspected of killing Callahan last week inside the Bertie Correctional Institution, according to investigators.

Thursday’s funeral is being held at Edenton United Methodist Church.

Callahan, of Edenton, had been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016. She was 29 years old