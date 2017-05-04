× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms to wrap up the work week

Tracking showers and storms to wrap up the work week….Get ready for quite a bit of rain on Friday. A few storms are possible, too.

As we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect increasing clouds across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina as a frontal system approaches from the southwest. A few isolated showers are possible this evening, but the bulk of the rain will arrive Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s today with breezy winds from the east between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could climb to 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Winds will blow in from the southeast between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

On Friday, expect some messy weather. Widespread rain and storms will move through the area from west to east. Rain is expected through the morning commute and again by the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible, which could cause some localized flooding. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe, with damaging winds as the main threat. We’ll watch this system very closely. A lot of the rain should move offshore by Friday evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Winds will blow in from the south between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

A few showers could also linger into Saturday, wrapping around an area of low pressure. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s on Sunday with partly sunny skies.

This Afternoon: Partly Cloudy. Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms (90%). Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1958 F1 Tornado Worchester Co

1990 F3 Tornado: Amelia Co

1998 Severe Thunderstorm Central VA, East Central VA: Hail 0.75”-1.75″

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

