× First Warning Forecast: Soaking rain to end the work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking showers and storms to end your work week.

Increasing clouds as we head overnight as a frontal system approaches from the southwest. A few isolated showers are possible this evening and overnight, but the heaviest rain will arrive Friday morning. Lows tonight in the mid 60s. Winds will blow in from the southeast at 15-25 mph.

A real soaker on tap for Friday. Expect widespread rain and possible storms that will move in from the west to east. Heavy rain expected for the morning commute. We could see some localized flooding and ponding on the roadways. We have a chance for some storms. There is a slight chance for those storms to become strong to severe. If we do see any severe storms, the main threat will be damaging winds. We will be keeping a close eye on this. Highs in the mid 70s. Rain will move out by the evening hours. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the south at 20-30 mph, with some higher gusts.

We still have a chance to see a few lingering showers into Saturday as moisture continues to wrap around the area of low pressure. We’re giving it a 25 percent chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see clearing skies throughout the day with highs near 70.

Cooler temperatures to start the work week with highs in the upper 60s.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers (40%). Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/storms (100%). Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower (25%). Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.