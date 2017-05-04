Enter to win a McDonald’s FRORK!

News 3 This Morning is giving five lucky viewers a chance to win a limited edition FRORK from McDonald’s!

A FRORK is a tool that holds french fries to allow for scooping up toppings that may fall out while eating a McDonald’s Signature Crafted Recipe Sandwich. The new sandwiches come in varieties like Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

FRORKS are not available to purchase but will be given to the first 10 customers at each local McDonald’s restaurant who order a Signature Crafted Recipe Sandwich after 11 a.m. Friday.

Enter your information below for a chance to take home your very own FRORK plus a $10 Arch card!