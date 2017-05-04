Chesapeake school bus involved in hit-and-run; No injuries reported

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a Chesapeake Public Schools bus on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Providence Road and Holly Point Boulevard.

Several students were on the bus at the time of the incident but no injuries were reported. There was minimal damage to the bus.

Police say the vehicle was a silver 4-door sedan. Witnesses provided a description of the driver and a partial license plate number to police.

