Woman found dead on side of road with gunshot wounds, Northampton Co. deputies investigate

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – A woman was found dead on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said after an investigation the woman’s death was from foul play.

24-year-old Shawte Williams was found near Macon Price Rd., and Highway 301.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Williams’ death.

If you have any information or know where Williams could have last been seen call the Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611.