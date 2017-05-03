× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A cooler end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny skies and cooling down… Today will likely be our nicest day of the week. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid 70s, just below normal. Winds will be lighter today, shifting from west to north at 5 to 15 mph. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

We are tracking another chance for rain and storms to end the work week. We will start with sunshine Thursday morning and clouds will build in through the afternoon. Showers and storms will move in Thursday night. Highs tomorrow will only reach to near 70 and winds will crank up again. Expect widespread clouds, rain, and storms for Friday. Highs will return to the mid 70s with winds gusts to near 30 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 3rd

1997 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie Co, Hertford Co, Camden Co, Currituck Co

