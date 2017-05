Virginia Beach Police searching for missing man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are searching for 47-year-old Kenneth Cunningham, who was last seen on March 3 in the 1000 block of S. Military Highway.

According to police, he was wearing a black coat with a silver “Valvoline” logo and red/black pants.

Cunningham was driving a 1999 White Chevy Suburban with Virginia license plate JYY-8077.

The Suburban has a “Parent of a Sailor” sticker in the back window. Police say Cunningham may have been in the Ivor area of Virginia on March 3.

Anyone with information about Kenneth Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000 or Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.