USNS Patuxent to return to Norfolk Wednesday after 6 month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – USNS Patuxent, one of Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force Fleet Replenishment Oilers, will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday after a six month deployment to the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operation.

While deployed, Patuxent performed 16 vertical and 46 at-sea replenishments and delivered 19 million gallons of fuel and 2,035 pallets of cargo.

Patuxent belongs to Military Sealift Command’s Fleet Oiler program. The ship is government-owned and crewed by civil service mariners.

