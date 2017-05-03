Side Hustle: Local accountant turns passion into moneymaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Kelly Reynolds was living the corporate dream as a successful attorney.

"It was a really good job," says Reynolds. "I had a department and had the nice corner window office and everything that people dream of and think that you want, but once I got there its not really what I wanted."

She'd always been interested in the art of taking pictures, so she started a side hustle. She tagged along with her husband who's a DJ to some of his weddings.

"I just fell in love with the whole process and getting to be part of someones day and getting to see couples in love and happy," she says. "I'd come home and just be on a cloud for like a week or two until the next wedding and get pumped up again."

The weddings started piling up and it came time to choose, accounting or photography.

"One day I just went into work and put in my notice," says Reynolds. "It was scary and I’m still scared about it because when you're self employed there's a lot of pressure. You’ve got a mortgage you have to pay, you’ve got children to take care of and all of these responsibilities so its still a lot of pressure and its still scary but I’m doing what I love and the money follows."

Now, she owns Kelly Marie Photography. And although she says its important to learn about the business aspect before taking the leap, she also believes that if you're passionate about something - go for it!

"I cannot explain the amount of stress that is off of me," she says. "I feel so much happier and I get to spend so much more time with my kids... I really feel like I’m enjoying life now."

