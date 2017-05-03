Retired high school wrestling coach assaulted while driving activity bus in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. – A spokeswoman for Norfolk Public Schools says a retired high school wrestling coach was assaulted this week.

Khalilah LeGrand, Senior Director of Communications & Media Relations for Norfolk Public Schools said in an e-mail that Ken Whitley, a retired wrestling coach at Norview High School, was allegedly assaulted just before 9 a.m. at Green Run High School on Monday morning.

She says he occasionally drives the activity bus and that’s what he was doing when the assault happened.

In a statement, she said:

“We were very disturbed to learn about the alleged assault on Coach Whitley. Our thoughts are with him and we hope for his quick recovery. The coach has filed a report with the Virginia Beach Police Department and because the alleged assailant is a minor, a report was also filed with the school’s resource officer. We trust that both the Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Public Schools will work expeditiously to bring resolution and justice in this case. As this incident occurred in another jurisdiction and remains under active investigation, we cannot comment further.

LeGrand said charges are also being pressed against a mother who was allegedly involved in the assault.

News 3 reached out to Virginia Beach Police about the details, but we are still waiting to hear back.