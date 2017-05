NORFOLK, Va. – Moe’s Southwest Grill is coming to Granby Street!

The new location will be on 161 Granby Street, across the street from the Dominion Enterprises building.

It will be 2,993 square feet of retail space.

The new restaurant was part of the $13.7 million transactions made by S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. in April 2017, the company announced Wednesday.