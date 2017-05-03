Local sheriff’s office warns of phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement

YORK COUNTY, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says its received reports of phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement.

Lt. Dennis Ivey tells News 3 two people called earlier this week claiming a ‘Lt. Watson’ from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office called telling them they had a warrant for a missed court date.

The caller then reportedly demanded money through a green dot card.

Lt. Ivey says there is no Lt. Watson at the department and deputies will never demand money.

“No legitimate person is gonna ask you and especially not a law enforcement agency and definitely not this agency. If we have a warrant for you for not showing up in court we may make phone contact and ask you to turn yourself in or we may visit you at home and arrest you if need be,” he said.

Lt. Ivey says one man did fall for the scam, handing over more than $1,000.