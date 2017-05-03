Karen Barefoot leaves ODU for UNC-Wilmington

NORFOLK, Va. – Karen Barefoot’s footprints are headed south.
The Old Dominion women’s basketball coach resigned Wednesday to accept the same position at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. Barefoot’s current five-year contract was set to expire June 3, 2018.
In six seasons as Lady Monarchs head coach, Barefoot guided ODU to a 103-and-93 record, but no NCAA tournament appearances. The Newport News native who played college basketball at Christopher Newport is 313-and-236 in 19 seasons as a head coach.
“I am really excited about becoming the next head women’s basketball coach at UNCW and I look forward to being a part of the Seahawk family,” said Barefoot. “There is so much potential for this program to reach success and I am excited to be a part of it.
UNC-Wilmington, a member of the Colonial Athletic Conference – ODU’s former league, has finished with a losing record six of the past eight seasons. The only two winning campaigns (2010-11, 2011-12) were under the guidance of head coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke – a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Old Dominion left the CAA for Conference USA after the 2012-2013 season – Barefoot’s year at the helm.
At UNCW, Barefoot will replace Adell Harris who resigned in April after going 42-112 in five years as head coach of the Seahawks. Harris’s base salary at Wilmington was reported to be $135,000 per year. The contract extension Barefoot signed with ODU in 2013 paid her a base salary of $175,000 annually.