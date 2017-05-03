Isaiah Thomas: No “small” feat in eyes of Allen Iverson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In Tuesday's game two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series between Boston and Washington, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points in a 10 point Boston overtime win.

The 53 points are the most by any player in an NBA postseason game since Hampton native Allen Iverson dropped 55 in April 2003 against the Hornets.

But that's not the only parallel between Thomas and Iverson.

Like A-I, the newly minted Hall of Famer, Thomas is tiny by NBA standards. However, he can light up a scoreboard just like Iverson. In fact, Thomas grew-up idolizing A-I and the two have recently become friends.

When we talked to Iverson last month at his inaugural Roundball Classic, he beamed about the small guards doing big things in the NBA.

"The things Steph [Curry] is doing out there, Kyrie [Irving], Chris Paul, the list goes on and on," Iverson said. The former MVP also mentioned Thomas during that conversation.

Iverson went on to say he was proud of the way the game has evolved, as now there's a debate as to which small guy with the big game is the best.

"It's a beautiful thing when you have so many guys you can have the argument about in the barber shop," Iverson explained. "My friends used to have to go through that all the time - when it came to defending me. But now, at the end of the day, when my guys have those debates in the barber shop - they can say I'm a Hall of Famer."