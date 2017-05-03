Four displaced after trailer fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Four people were displaced after a trailer fire Wednesday night.

The fire heavily damaged a mobile home in the Deep Creek area of the city, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Deep Creek Blvd., at 8 p.m.

When they got there crews found a wide trailer with smoke coming from the front door of the structure.

Crews entered the home and brought the fire under control around 8:30 p.m.

Four adult residents of the home were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.