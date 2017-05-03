× First Warning Forecast: From sunshine to showers and storms

From sunshine to showers and storms….Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. We’re tracking showers and storms as we end the work week.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, grab your sunglasses. We’re tracking mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will blow from the northwest between 10 and 15 mph, with a few higher gusts. Tonight, expect another quiet one. Our winds will settle down from the northeast. We’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.

We’ll start our Thursday dry. But as we go through the day, we’ll see increasing clouds as a frontal system moves in from the southwest. A few isolated showers are possible late Thursday evening and night, but the bulk of the rain and storms will arrive overnight into Friday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Localized flooding will be possible. Rain will likely continue into the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s for both Thursday and Friday. Winds will pick up from the south on Friday between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

A few lingering showers are possible Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Sunday brings partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW-NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers and Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1997 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie Co, Hertford Co, Camden Co, Currituck Co

