Corey Crockett from NOW 105 has music and entertainment news on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Corey Crockett from NOW 105 has music and entertainment news including a new baby for Russel and Ciara Wilson, more fallout from the Fyre Festival, and a taste of some new music from DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld and Katy Perry.