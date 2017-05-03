After two day closure, lane opens allowing access to Sandbridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have now opened one lane on Sandbridge Road, allowing access to and from the beach.

Since Monday evening a 3-4 mile stretch of Sandbridge Road, east of Lotus Drive, has been blocked due to high water.

The base access at Dam Neck is no longer being utilized as the route in and out of the Sandbridge community. Drivers are asked to travel with caution as they pass through the area as much of the surrounding streets and neighborhoods are still experiencing flooding.

Virginia Beach Police will be on scene to enforce traffic laws and monitor the restricted space.

Much of the Sandbridge and Pungo communities still have flooding in some spots and other side streets may remain closed.

On Sandbridge Road, officials are allowing traffic to pass through one lane as the water recedes.

