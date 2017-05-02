Virginia Beach public libraries now offering free notary services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – All Virginia Beach public libraries are now offering free notary services.

Call any library branch to set up an appointment to have your documents notarized.

Appointments are available until 30 minutes before the library’s closing time. Hours are subject to the schedule and availability of the location’s notary public.

All signers must bring a current, valid photo ID for notary services.

Any witnesses required to sign a document must also bring valid photo ID and must personally know the person signing documents. Library employees are unable to serve as witnesses.