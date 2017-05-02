Virginia ABC suspends Newport News restaurant’s license where deadly police shooting happened

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Virginia Alcoholic Beverage control has suspended the license of the Pondo Cafe and Lounge, according to a document obtained by News 3.

A police officer shot and killed CJ Jackson, Jr. inside the bar early Saturday morning. Police said Jackson was holding three people hostage before they made entry.

Eventually, officers went in and Jackson pointed a gun at an officer, according to police. An officer then shot and killed Jackson.

Alcohol was served and used at the bar that night past 2 a.m., according to ABC. That is a violation of the department’s regulations.

In addition, a partially burnt blunt was found lying on the bar, according to the document. It smelled like marijuana.

This was the third time shots have been fired at the restaurant since Feb. 2016, according to ABC. Because of the reports, the restaurant’s ABC license has been suspended, according to the document.

If the Secretary of the Board finds the suspension to be warranted, a hearing will be held five days after the completion of a formal investigation.

Staff at the bar had no comment for News 3 on Monday.