Teacher Appreciation Week discounts

Several businesses are offering discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week.
Here are some of the discounts:
- Adobe: Teachers and students can take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase.
- Banana Republic: Students and teachers with valid ID can take 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases.
- Barnes & Noble: Receive 25 percent off during Educator Appreciation Days and 20 percent off year round.
- Costco: U.S. teachers who sign up for a new membership online will receive over $50 in exclusive savings.
- Dollar Tree: Get 10 percent off with a valid school ID at participating stores.
- FedEx Office: Teachers get 15 percent off nearly all products and services at participating locations.
- Hanes: Teachers and retired educators can save 10 percent on purchases from Hanes.com, Champion.com, OneHanesPlace.com and JustMySize.com.
- J. Crew: Students and teachers save 15 percent on in-store purchases. No coupon code needed.
- Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store: Get a Teacher Rewards discount card and save 15 percent on purchases every day both in store and online.
- Kate Spade: Get 15 percent off with a valid school ID at any Kate Spade store.
- The Limited: Get 15 percent off any in-store purchase by showing your school ID.
- Loft: Teachers get 15 percent off as part of LOFT’s exclusive educator-only perks year-round.
- Michael’s: Receive 15 percent off purchases. Valid in-store only.
- Old Navy: Teachers can take 20 percent their total purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week.
- Staples: Earn between 5 and 10 percent in rewards for your classroom purchases through the Staples Teacher Rewards program.
- Talbots: Teachers don’t need a coupon code to save 15 percent on regular priced items every day. Valid teacher ID required.
- The Container Store: Sign up for the free Organized Teacher program to get special discounts all year.
- The Mine: Teachers can save 10 percent on furniture orders site-wide with valid teacher ID.
- The Scholastic Store: Teachers can download 100 free printable and five free posters for their classrooms.