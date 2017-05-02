Side Hustle: Selling fitness on the side

Stacey Faircloth is a local Virginia Beach woman working as an ICU nurse on the night shift. About five months ago, she started on a fitness journey that has turned into a business opportunity.

“It just kind of evolved,” says Stacey. “[I realized] this has been life changing for me and I want to show other people that they’re not stuck in this spot.”

Stacey became a Beach Body coach, inspiring others to adopt a healthy lifestyle with her.

“I view myself as an encourager,” says Stacey. “I check in. I just encourage you to continue making that progress and we kind of support each other in this little network that we have. That’s really how it started, they have all these great programs but instead of just leaving them on the shelf, they made this network of coaches to encourage people to give a support system for each other so that were all in it together.”

The coaching is mostly done through Facebook, where Stacey checks in with her team and shares her own fitness journey.

“For me, I work out, I eat better and I help encourage other people,” says Stacey. “I mean, it was a no brainer.”

Plus, some extra cash can’t hurt.

“I’m excited about where its going to go. Just the other day, I paid for our family’s season passes to Busch Gardens.”

This side gig has already changed Stacey’e life in a number of ways, and shes hoping that only continues.

“Eventually, I would like to have the financial freedom that I don’t have to go to work as a nurse, that I can go to work as a nurse solely because I love to do it not because I financially have to do it.