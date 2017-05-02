× Portsmouth Police looking for good Samaritan who protected officer in assault

Portsmouth – An arrest inside of a Portsmouth Walmart took a violent turn when police say a suspect lashed out at an officer.

Portsmouth Police say Clinton Pickens was wanted for several area burglaries when an officer noticed him inside the store last week. When the officer went to confront Pickens, police say they began struggling. While the officer was down, two good Samaritans came to the officer’s aid.

“It is a serious injury possibly adverted because those two individuals stepped in,” explained Misty Holley with the Portsmouth Police Department.

According to police, the two strangers were able to get Pickens off of the officer, allowing him to be taken into custody.

“With that we were able to solve five different burglaries that occurred to our businesses,” explained Holley.

After the arrest, police say the two men left the scene without leaving their names. Police were able to locate one of the men, but so far haven’t been able to find the other.

“We did find one and we did make contact with them he has contacted us and we have spoke with him on the phone but we are still missing that second person,” said Holley. “We want to give kudos to both of them, we want to say thank you.”

If you know who the good Samaritans are Portsmouth Police want to hear from you. You can contact Misty Holley at 757-718-9031.