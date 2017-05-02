Nurse’s license revoked for burning dementia patient with cigarettes and other abuse

Hampton, VA – A nurse had his license revoked by the Virginia Board of Nursing after he served time for abusing a patient in 2014, according to state records.

It states Barry Edwards was providing care to a patient with dementia in Edwards home in September 2014 when another health care provider discovered the patient had numerous injuries, cuts, bruises and an altered state of mind.

Records indicate there was blood on the walls and floor of the victim’s room and he had a swollen eye, his torso was covered in bruises, and he had cigarette burns.

It states the victim appeared to be afraid of Edwards and said Edwards hurt him. The health care provided took the victim to the hospital where he needed to have his toe amputated due to the severity of his injuries.

Edwards plead guilty of one count of misdemeanor abuse of an incapacitated adult in Hampton Circuit Court on February 26th, 2016.

Edwards was sentenced to 12 months with 10 months suspended and 6 years of probation, according to Hampton Circuit Court.