Norfolk Police fight back against violence with new gang activity tip form

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is taking action against gang activity in the city.

Reporting crime tips will be easier and more discrete for residents wishing to improve their communities.

Investigators with the Gang Suppression Unit have created a “Gang Activity Form” which can be found on the department’s website.

The goal is to have a safe place for people to submit gang-related tips. The tips will be emailed directly to the suppression unit for follow up, police said.

The simple form will only take a few minutes to complete and can be submitted anonymously or with contact information.