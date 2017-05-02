Mission BBQ opens new Chesapeake location

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Mission BBQ opened a new Chesapeake restaurant on May 1.

The new store is located at 1329 N. Battlefield Blvd.

It is the third location in the Hampton Roads area and 49th location in the country. The new location is the second to open in the Hampton Roads area this year, after a Hampton location was opened in March.

The company has a goal of 80 restaurants throughout the East Coast by the end of 2018.

“Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them,” the restaurant said in a press release.