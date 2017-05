VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., emergency communications got a report of a gunshot wound at Armadillo Mini Storage located at 2432 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When officers got there the found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital in ‘severe condition,’ according to police.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.