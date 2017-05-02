Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in James City County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A man struck by an Amtrak train has died, according to James City County Police.

Police say the man was walking across the train tracks at the intersection of Airport Road and Richmond Road.

Virginia State Police said the crossing arms and lights were working at the time of the incident.

Amtrak said the incident happened around 6 p.m. and there were 70 passengers on board at the time.

The man was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The intersection was closed for investigation and the train has continued to Boston.

No one on board the train has been reported injured according to Amtrak.