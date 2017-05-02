Janet Jackson to perform at Norfolk Scope

NORFOLK, Va. – Janet Jackson is scheduled to perform at Norfolk Scope Arena this December.

Jackson is going on a four-month North American tour this fall, the star officially announced Tuesday.

The “State of the World Tour” will begin September 7 in Louisiana.

Jackson canceled her performance at the Scope in June to plan a family with her husband. The artist welcomed her first child, a son named Eissa, in January.

Tickets for the newly scheduled dates will go on sale on May 5. Tickets for the previous show scheduled in June will be honored at the new dates.

For ticket information, visit livenation.com.