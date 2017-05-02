Hampton police introduce half taxi, half police car to prevent drunk driving

HAMPTON, Va. – A new car has hit the roads to prevent drunk driving.

Police said they were getting a lot of questions about the car when it first hit the road.

The car is half a police car, half taxi cab.

The purpose of the car is to send a powerful message that drinking responsibility is vital to road safety.

On the car there are two prices, one on the police portion that says $8,100 and one on the taxi portion that says $15. The numbers are pointing out the difference in calling a cab while drunk and paying for a ride or paying for fines associated with a DUI.