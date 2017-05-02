× First Warning Forecast: Cooling down and tracking our next chance for storms

Cooling down and tracking our next chance for storms….Many of us woke up to heavy rain across the area. But as we continue moving through the day, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will blow in from the west between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph or so. Tonight, we’ll see quiet conditions under mostly clear skies. Our winds will settle down a bit. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

On Wednesday, expect plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

By Thursday, all eyes will be on our next weather system. We’ll start our Thursday dry. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Increasing clouds will be the rule through the day. By Thursday night, showers and storms will move in. Showers and storms will continue into Friday. Heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s.

This Afternoon: Clearing Skies. Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: W 10-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Move In (40%). Highs in the low and mid 70s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1991 F2, F1 Tornado Northumberland Co

2002 Severe Weather Outbreak: Damaging Winds, Hail, Tornadoes

2004 F1 Tornado: King And Queen Co

