Cox High School principal stepping down at end of school year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cox High School Principal Randi Riesbeck is stepping down from her position at the end of the school year, according to a call received by parents Tuesday.

Riesbeck will be transfer to the Adult Learning Center as the director.

She became the principal of the high school in the summer of 2011 and previously served as principal of Lynnhaven Middle School for three years. She was also the principal of Kemps Landing Magnet School, a middle school for gifted students, for five years.

Riesbeck did not say why she is stepping down.