Waverly native celebrates 100th birthday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Virginia Berry is joining a small group of people across the world today.

Currently living at Cedar Manor Assisted Living in Chesapeake, Berry is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Staff at the facility provided an entertainer, a birthday cake, and an appearance from Mayor Alan Kransnoff.

Berry has been a resident of the facility since 2013.

Though she doesn’t have children, her family told staff members she loved to travel – visiting Greece, France, Spain, and Egypt.

So, what’s her secret to a long life?

She says it’s a sip of homemade wine.