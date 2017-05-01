Two adults, four children displaced after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Two adults and four children have been displaced after a house fire Monday evening.

Reports of a residential structure fire sent crews out to the scene around 6 p.m.

When they arrived in the 1000 Block of Kittrell Street firefighters found a bedroom on fire.

The smoke detector alerted the residents in the home and they were able to get out safely.

Officials said there were no injuries to any of the occupants or firefighters on scene.

Fire damage was limited to the bedroom but officials said there was smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.