× THE 100 new episode, Wednesday 5/3 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Die All, Die Merrily” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

OCTAVIA FIGHTS FOR SURVIVAL — Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) fights in the final battle for her people’s survival, but not everyone is willing to play fair. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Aaron Ginsburg & Wade McIntyre (#410). Original airdate 5/3/2017.