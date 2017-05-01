THE 100 new episode, Wednesday 5/3 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 2:19 pm, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 02:17PM, May 1, 2017

The 100 -- "The Four Horsemen" -- Image HU403b_0316-- Pictured: Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia -- Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Die All, Die Merrily” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

 

OCTAVIA FIGHTS FOR SURVIVAL — Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) fights in the final battle for her people’s survival, but not everyone is willing to play fair. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Aaron Ginsburg & Wade McIntyre (#410).  Original airdate 5/3/2017.