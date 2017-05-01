Potato lovers, rejoice! Potato Festival coming to Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Calling all potato lovers!

Whether its mashed, fried or even scalloped, the North Carolina Potato Festival is celebrating all things potato.

The festival, which was founded in 1940, offers entertainment, games and of course delicious food–including mounds of free, hand cut French fries.

The event will be held from May 19-21 in historic downtown Elizabeth City.

The three day family-friendly festival is free and open to the public and expects to attract about 40,000 people.

The event was named “Best Downtown Special Event” by the NC Main Street Center and has been featured on The Food Network’s Carnival Eats.

The Potato Festival is non-stop action, activity and entertainment from the first minute to the last,” says Deborah Malenfant, Executive Director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., the festival’s presenter and downtown’s revitalization non-profit. “We’re excited to be celebrating our airship heritage this year. Our theme is the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of Naval Air Station Weeksville. The local hangar is the only remaining steel airship hangar built during World War II. NAS Weeksville’s airships played a vital role in German U-Boat spotting during World War II.”