× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Big changes blowing in

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking several rain chances and falling temperatures this week. In fact, showers and storms are in the forecast late tonight into our Tuesday morning. Some of those storms could be strong and possibly severe. But the severe weather threat is dropping as we lose the heating of the day. A cold front will approach the area from the west overnight. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through very early Tuesday morning. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the biggest threats. In fact, even without storms, we’ll be dealing with some very gusty winds

On Tuesday, many of us will start the day with scattered showers and storms, especially during the early commute. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times and some storms could produce strong winds. But as the front pushes offshore, we’ll see clearing skies straight into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be gusty from the west-southwest. Gusts could get as high as 30-40 mph.

We’ll see sunshine and highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday. Then, more showers and storms move in late Thursday into Friday. Some rain is also possible early Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: South Central, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

Patrick Rockey

NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist

Join me on Facebook HERE.

Follow me on Twitter HERE.

Check Interactive Radar here: http://wtkr.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/