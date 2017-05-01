Norfolk native and ‘The Flash’ star Grant Gustin gets engaged

Grant Gustin, star of the hit CW show ‘The Flash’, got engaged over the weekend.

Gustin posted on Instagram Sunday that he and LA Thomas are engaged. The picture didn’t have a detailed caption, but it showed LA with a beautiful ring on her finger!

Many people know Gustin as the fastest man alive as the Flash, but he is also recognized as Sebastian Smythe on Glee.

Gustin is a Norfolk native having attended Granby High School, graduating in 2008.

From there he went to the Musical Theater Program at Elon in North Carolina.

Congratulations!