Navy and Coast Guard to conduct Search and Rescue exercise Monday

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy and Coast Guard will conduct a combined Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) on Monday.

The exercise will be conducted over a portion of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Navy says two MH-60S ‘Sea Hawk’ helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadrons Two and Seven will participate, along with units from Coast Guard Station Wachapreague.

Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility (FACSFAC) Virginia Capes will relay search instructions to an airborne E-2C ‘Hawkeye’ aircraft from Carrier Airborne Early Warning (VAW) Squadron 120, which is serving as the one scene coordinator.

The Hawkeye will direct the helicopters to the recovery of the “survivors” and transport them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital’s trauma center for treatment.

Additional units participating include U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Cochito, a Search and Rescue helicopter and C-130 ‘Hercules’ aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, and a Search and Rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Patuxent River.