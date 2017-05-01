First Warning Traffic – Starting the week with road work
ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, April 28 to Friday, May 5
I-264 West/Berkley Bridge: Single lane closure Tuesday, May 2 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East/Berkley Bridge: Single lane closure beginning at the Downtown Tunnel and extending across the Berkley Bridge Wednesday, May 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8.
VA164 East/Port Norfolk Exit: Single lane closure at Port Norfolk off-ramp Tuesday through Thursday, May 2-5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Ramp will remain open at all times.
Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 30, 2017 through May 5, 2017
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I:
- I-64 east: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) to Industrial Park Drive on May 1-3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Traffic shifts will occur overnight moving the two existing travel lanes on the concrete pavement to the left onto the new travel lanes in the median as follows:
- May 1-2: I-64 EB from Fort Eustis Boulevard to Industrial Park Drive.
- Industrial Park Drive: Full closure in both directions underneath the I-64 overpasses between Trusswood Lane and Ridgeview Drive starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8. A signed detour will be in place.
- Segment II:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 30- May 4, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Yorktown Road, at the I-64 overpass:
- Westbound: Full closure overnight on May 3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Signed detour will be in place.
- Eastbound: Alternating lane closures on May 3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Jefferson Avenue,at the I-64 overpass:
- Both directions: Left lane closures on May 1-5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and alternating lane closures May 4-5, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
- Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243).
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- April 30 and May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit; one lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 1-5 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 1-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Additionally, Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) will be closed in both directions as follows:
- Hampton Boulevard will be closed northbound and southbound from 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, until 3 a.m. Monday, May 8, between 90th Street and Seabee Road.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Dual-lane closures eastbound/westbound May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Single-lane closure westbound May 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows:
- May 1-2 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures and alternating closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closure eastbound April 30 from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures westbound May 1-2 and eastbound May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk: Single-lane closure overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64/I-264 Interchange, Norfolk: The ramp to I-64 Westbound from the inside lanes of I-264 Eastbound will be closed overnight as follows. Access to I-64 Westbound will still be possible through the outside lanes of I-264 Eastbound:
- May 1-2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 1-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Bay Avenue and 4th View Street.
- I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and single-lane closures at the following ramps. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Eastbound May 1-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Westbound May 3-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River Southbound, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Northbound May 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting past Exit 8 (Route 301) and ending at Exit 11 (Route 58).
- Southbound May 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58).
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:
- May 1-4 from 12 a.m. to noon.
- Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard), Virginia Beach: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures April 30-May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.