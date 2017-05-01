× First Warning Forecast: Tracking several rain chances this week

Tracking several rain chances this week….The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a few changes headed our way. In fact, showers and storms are in the forecast late tonight into our Tuesday morning. Some of those storms could be strong and possibly severe.

As we move through our Monday night, a cold front will approach the area from the west. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be possible late tonight through early Tuesday. Any storms that develop could be strong and possibly severe. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the biggest threats. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Tuesday, many of us will start the day with scattered showers and storms, especially during the morning commute. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times and some storms could produce strong, damaging winds. Otherwise, as we go through the morning, as the front pushes offshore, we’ll see clearing skies straight into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be gusty from the west-southwest. Gusts could get as high as 25 to 30 mph.

We’ll see sunshine and highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday. Then, more showers and storms move in Thursday into Friday. Some rain is also possible early Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s this weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Tuesday: AM Showers/Storms (50%). Clearing Skies. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: South Central, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

