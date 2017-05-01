× First Warning Forecast: Sunny, warm and windy, then showers and storms

Sunny, warm and windy, then showers and storms….The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more changes headed our way. We’re expecting sunny, warm conditions today, but a cold front brings showers and storms late tonight into our Tuesday morning. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will soar into the mid and upper 80s under gusty south winds. Gusts could get as high as 35 mph in some areas. Tonight, as a cold front approaches the area from the west, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be possible late tonight through early Tuesday. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the biggest threats. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Tuesday, many of us will start the day with scattered showers and storms, especially during the morning commute. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times and some storms could produce strong, damaging winds. Otherwise, as we go through the morning, as the front pushes offshore, we’ll see clearing skies straight into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be gusty from the west-southwest. Gusts could get as high as 25 to 30 mph.

We’ll see sunshine and highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday. Then more showers and storms move in Thursday into Friday.

This Afternoon: Sun and Clouds. Windy and Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Tuesday: AM Showers/Storms (50%). Clearing Skies. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: South Central, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

