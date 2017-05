Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, N.C. - The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing boater after the vessel was found adrift Monday.

The vessel called "The Fulfillment" was found near Frisco.

The Coast Guard said the boats owner is Richard Tomlinson, 82, of Clearwater, Florida.

Tomlinson was reportedly sailing from Clearwater to Maine.

When crews got to the boat there was no owner in site.

If you have any information that can help the Coast Guard call 757-398-6390.